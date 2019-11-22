|
PRESTON AMY (ARMISTICE) Beryl, Janet, Sandra, Eric and all the family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to friends and their neighbours for their kind support since the sad loss of Amy. We have been overwhelmed
by the many lovely messages, cards, flowers and donations
to The British Legion.
Sincere thanks to James Nash for a lovely service and many thanks
to Wendy and the team at
Martin's Funeral Directors
for guiding us through
this difficult time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019