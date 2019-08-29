Home

SHARPLES Peacefully, on 25th August 2019,
in St. Catherine's Hospice,
ALLAN SHARPLES J. P.
Aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Lynn, devoted father of Alan and Steven, father-in-law of Emma and grandfather of Hannah.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 6th September
at 12.15 p.m.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019
