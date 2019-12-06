Home

COWELL Allan Peacefully at home on
22nd November 2019,
aged 77 years.
Much loved Husband of Patricia, dear Dad of Ruth and Rachel,
dear Father-in-law of Glenn.
Loving Grandad of Ian, Sam, Sophie, Beth, Paddy & Ivan.
Great Grandad to Ewan.
Loving Brother of Ann.
A much loved Uncle and
Great Uncle.
Allan will be sadly missed by
his family, friends, and
all who knew him.
He is in all of us therefore will
never leave us.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton on Wednesday 11th December at 1.00pm, followed
by the committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Charitable donations may be gifted to benefit the church, if so desired.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
