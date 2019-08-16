Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:00
Our Lady and St. Michael's Church
Alston Lane
Alison Lowcock Notice
LOWCOCK (Nee Stothert) Peacefully, on 12th August 2019,
in Longridge Community Hospital,
ALISON
Aged 50 years.
Loving and much loved mum
of Ben and Charlotte and
daughter of John and Maureen, dear sister of Diane and Tony
and a dear aunt and great aunt.
'So dearly loved and
will be so sadly missed'
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady and St. Michael's
Church, Alston Lane,
on Wednesday 21st August
at 2.00 p.m. followed by
interment in the Churchyard.
It was Alison's wish that
everyone wears bright colours.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for either
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
or 'Longridge Community
Hospital' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge, PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
