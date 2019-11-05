|
|
|
SMITH Alice Passed away peacefully at
Walton House Nursing Home on
Saturday 26th October
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Gerard, much loved mum of Stephen, mother in law of Soo, much loved grandma of Jessica and a dear sister of Harold (deceased) and Marjory,
sister in law and aunty.
Funeral service and committal at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston. Tel 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2019