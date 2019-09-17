Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Alice Smith Notice
SMITH Alice Passed away peacefully at home on 10th Sept, aged 70 years.
Loving wife of David, much loved mum of Christopher and Susan, dear mother in law of Marion and Andrew and grandma to Robert, Hannah, Henry and Archie.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
or 'St. John's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston.
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019
