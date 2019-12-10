|
|
|
MELLING Alice Alice's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of condolence and generous donations following their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Laura and all at
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd for guiding us through the funeral arrangements with such care and compassion. Thanks also to the staff at Meadow Bank Care Home and the NWAS Paramedics who took such great care of Alice at the end of her life.
Thanks to all who attended the funeral service which was beautifully conducted by Derrick Bannister; to the Ley Inn for looking after us all at the reception and Joanne at Harrison's Flowers for the stunning floral tributes.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019