MELLING Alice Winifred Passed away on
24th November 2019
after a long illness
Aged 88 Years
Beloved wife of the late
George Edward,
devoted mum to
George and Tony.
Much loved mother-in-law to
Elaine and Madeleine,
a proud grandma and
great-grandma and
a dear friend to many.
Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019