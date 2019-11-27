Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Melling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Melling

Notice Condolences

Alice Melling Notice
MELLING Alice Winifred Passed away on
24th November 2019
after a long illness
Aged 88 Years
Beloved wife of the late
George Edward,
devoted mum to
George and Tony.
Much loved mother-in-law to
Elaine and Madeleine,
a proud grandma and
great-grandma and
a dear friend to many.
Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -