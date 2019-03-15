|
|
|
LEE Alice 3rd March 2019
Aged 95 Years.
Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital.
Devoted wife of the late Robert.
Dearly loved mum of David,
Brian and the late Jennifer
'Sadly Missed But Never Forgotten'
Funeral service to be held at
Marsh Lane Methodist Chapel in Longton on Tuesday 19th March at 10.15am followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Donations to St Catherine's Hospice, Lostock Hall
Further enquiries to
Newland and Wilkinson
Independent Funeral Directors,
311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ. Telephone: 01772 811165
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
