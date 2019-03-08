|
|
|
FOSTER Alice
'Peg' Formerly of Thomas Banks Coal Merchants.
Died peacefully in Longridge Hall care home, Longridge on
Tuesday 5th March,
aged 101 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank and a loving aunty, neighbour and friend.
The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Berry Lane, Longridge on Wednesday
13th March at 12.00 noon,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
