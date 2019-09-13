Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Eccles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Eccles

Notice Condolences

Alice Eccles Notice
ECCLES (Nee Dodd) Peacefully, on 8th September 2019, in hospital, with her
family at her side,
Alice
Aged 86 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, devoted mum of Philip, Peter and Jane, mother-in-law of Lorraine and Michael and loving grandma to Jenna, Samuel,
Jack and Ruby.
'Reunited with Dad.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Thursday 19th September
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'The British Heart Foundation'
c/o Martin's,
The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.