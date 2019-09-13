|
|
|
ECCLES (Nee Dodd) Peacefully, on 8th September 2019, in hospital, with her
family at her side,
Alice
Aged 86 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, devoted mum of Philip, Peter and Jane, mother-in-law of Lorraine and Michael and loving grandma to Jenna, Samuel,
Jack and Ruby.
'Reunited with Dad.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Thursday 19th September
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'The British Heart Foundation'
c/o Martin's,
The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019