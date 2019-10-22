Home

Alice Butler Notice
BUTLER (née Beesley)
ALICE Died on 14th October,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
sister of Joan, mother of Margaret, Barbara and Kathleen
and a loved gran and 'old gran'.

The funeral service and
interment will take place at
St. James Church, Whitechapel
on Thursday 24th October
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Whitechapel Church or
Derian House.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2019
