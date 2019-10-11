|
|
|
Robinson Alec Peacefully with his family by his side at Royal Preston Hospital
on 6th October 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of June.
Proud father of Shirley and Susan, father-in-law of Richard and Graeme. Devoted grandad of
Sam, Beth, Joseph and Giselle.
Funeral Service will take place at Fulwood Methodist Church on Thursday 17th October at
10:00am prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice and
British Heart Foundation.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019