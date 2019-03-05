|
PLACIDE On February 19th 2019
Albert
Beloved husband of the late
Jane and a dearly loved father
of Eustace, Vincent, Ermine
and Kazmir.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service to be held at Seventh Day of Adventist Church on Wednesday March 6th at 11am followed by interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
