Notice MARSDEN Albert Veronica and family would like to say a heartfelt thank you for the love and support received from their lovely neighbours, Pat, Ian, Claire, Martin, little Nikita and Ian. Sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended the funeral service, for the kind words of comfort, cards of condolence and generous donations to our chosen charities. Grateful appreciation to the carers, district nurses and the staff on Ward 20 RPH, who have looked after Albert. Special thanks to Ian Abbot for his thoughtful ministrations, staff at the Plough, Grimsargh for their hospitality and to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019