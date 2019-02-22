Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
MARSDEN Albert Edward Aged 81 years.
Died peacefully, with his family at his side in Royal Preston Hospital on 13th February 2019.

Much loved husband, loving father, father-in-law, stepfather, grandad and great grandad.

'Goodnight sweetheart,
Sleep tight.'

Worked at Courtaulds and BNFL.

Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 2:30pm.
Black not compulsory.

Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Albert to
'North West Air Ambulance' or 'Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team' or 'Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust Minerva Health Centre COPD Nurses'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
