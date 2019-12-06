Home

GORST Albert Edward Passed away peacefully at
Croston Park Nursing Home on
3rd December 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey, dearly loved dad and loving grandad.

Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Friday 13th December 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to RSPCA
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
