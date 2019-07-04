|
|
|
David Albert On June 21st 2019,
aged 69 years.
Beloved son of John and Agnes (both deceased), brother of John (deceased), Thomas and Diane, father of Paul, David and Darren, grandad to Lauren, Chloe,
Lewis and Liam.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Matthews Church on
Friday July 5th at 11.15am
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR12UQ Tel:885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019