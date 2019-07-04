|
COWELL Albert Surrounded by his loving family
on 30th June 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband to Pat,
devoted dad to Jan and Andy,
much loved father-in-law
to Nigel and Ann.
Loving grandfather to
Lewis, Rachel, Thomas and Ben.
Cherished great grandfather to
Georgie, Freya and Ella.
Funeral service and
committal to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers;
donations, if so desired, are gratefully being received in
favour of Dementia UK.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
550 Blackpool Road
Ashton PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019