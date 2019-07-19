|
|
|
CORNER Captain
Alaric John Corner (known as Larry) Passed away peacefully
on 12th July 2019.
Larry was the devoted husband of the late Marjorie Corner, loving father of Timothy, Diane and Peter and the adored grandfather to nine grandchildren
and one great-grandson.
Funeral service at Basingstoke Crematorium RG25 2BA
on Friday 26th July at 10.15am.
Flowers or, if preferred, donations to The Mission to Seafarers
c/o Richard Steel & Partners, Alderman House,
12-14 City Road Winchester SO23 8SD or at www.rsponline.co.uk
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019