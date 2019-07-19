Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:15
Basingstoke Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alaric Corner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alaric Corner

Notice Condolences

Alaric Corner Notice
CORNER Captain
Alaric John Corner (known as Larry) Passed away peacefully
on 12th July 2019.
Larry was the devoted husband of the late Marjorie Corner, loving father of Timothy, Diane and Peter and the adored grandfather to nine grandchildren
and one great-grandson.
Funeral service at Basingstoke Crematorium RG25 2BA
on Friday 26th July at 10.15am.
Flowers or, if preferred, donations to The Mission to Seafarers
c/o Richard Steel & Partners, Alderman House,
12-14 City Road Winchester SO23 8SD or at www.rsponline.co.uk
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.