J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
13:00
St Chad's Church
Poulton le Fylde
View Map
Alan Ward Notice
WARD (Alan)
"Bruce" On Saturday 16th March 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Trinity Hospice, surrounded by his children and of Poulton le Fylde, Bruce passed away, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved son of Bessie and the late Alan, much loved dad to George, Kate and Jack, loving grandad to Millie and a dear brother to Claire.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Chad's Church, Poulton le Fylde, on Friday 5th April 2019 at 1pm prior to a private committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family request that
no black to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
MIND or Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
