Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Thomas

Notice Condolences

Alan Thomas Notice
THOMAS Passed away peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on Tuesday, March 5th 2019.
ALAN ROY
Aged 78 years.
A dearly loved dad and grandad of Cathy, Bryn, Pamela and families.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Pleasington Crematorium on Friday March 15th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be made payable in memory of Alan to 'St. Catherine's Hospice'
c/o The Funeral Director.
H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge. PR5 6TP.
Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.