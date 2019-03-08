|
THOMAS Passed away peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on Tuesday, March 5th 2019.
ALAN ROY
Aged 78 years.
A dearly loved dad and grandad of Cathy, Bryn, Pamela and families.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Pleasington Crematorium on Friday March 15th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be made payable in memory of Alan to 'St. Catherine's Hospice'
c/o The Funeral Director.
H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge. PR5 6TP.
Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
