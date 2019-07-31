Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:30
West Lancashire Crematorium
Burscough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Richardson

Notice Condolences

Alan Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Alan Hickson Peacefully in his sleep on the
28th July 2019 aged 85 years.
Retired Police Chief Inspector.
Devoted husband of Mary, beloved father of Darren, Stephen and Gareth, deeply respected
father in law of Jane, Linda and Racshell, much loved grandad of Joanne, Henry, Niamh, Amye, Sam, Jenny and Tim and also adored great grandad of Sophie.
Funeral Service and committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Tuesday 6th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.