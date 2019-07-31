|
|
|
RICHARDSON Alan Hickson Peacefully in his sleep on the
28th July 2019 aged 85 years.
Retired Police Chief Inspector.
Devoted husband of Mary, beloved father of Darren, Stephen and Gareth, deeply respected
father in law of Jane, Linda and Racshell, much loved grandad of Joanne, Henry, Niamh, Amye, Sam, Jenny and Tim and also adored great grandad of Sophie.
Funeral Service and committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Tuesday 6th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019