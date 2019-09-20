|
|
|
PILSBROUGH Alan Frederick Passed away on 20th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of the late Ellen, much loved brother of Beryl and the late Derek, and loving
step-dad of Judith,
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service at St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Friday 27th September
at 2.30pm, prior to interment
in Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations, if so desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019