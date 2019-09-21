Home

PILBROUGH Alan Frederick Passed away on 20th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband of the late Ellen, much loved brother of
Beryl and the late Derek,
and loving step-dad of Judith.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service at St Mary's
Parish Church, Penwortham on
Friday 27th September at 2.30pm,
prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations, if so desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2019
