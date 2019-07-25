|
|
|
Mawdsley Alan On 18th July 2019
Peacefully in his sleep,
Aged 78 years.
Dearly loved Father of Daniel
and Sarah, dear Father in Law
of Lorraine and Wayne, Loving Dad of Luke, Lilly and Ellie, loved Brother of Peter, John and Susan.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St. Peters C of E Church, Mawdesley on Tuesday 30th July at 11:15am, followed by the committal at West Lancashire Crematorium. Family flowers only by request donations if so desired for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. Donations and further
enquiries please to
M. Rushton Funeral Directors, 100 Marshside Road, Southport, PR9 9TG. Tel: 01704 214118.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 25, 2019