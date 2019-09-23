|
|
|
On 17th September 2019,
suddenly in Chorley Hospital
Alan Hayes
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved father of Carole, Andrew and Janet,
loving father-in-law of Michael, devoted grandad and
great grandad, loving brother
to Kathleen and Reg, loving brother-in-law and uncle.
Peace at last,
no more suffering.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Dialysis Unit at Chorley Hospital c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael and All Angel, Croston on Thursday 3rd October at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019