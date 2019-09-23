Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
13:30
St. Michael and All Angel
Croston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Kitchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Kitchen

Notice Condolences

Alan Kitchen Notice
KITCHEN On 17th September 2019,
suddenly in Chorley Hospital
Alan Hayes
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved father of Carole, Andrew and Janet,
loving father-in-law of Michael, devoted grandad and
great grandad, loving brother
to Kathleen and Reg, loving brother-in-law and uncle.
Peace at last,
no more suffering.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Dialysis Unit at Chorley Hospital c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael and All Angel, Croston on Thursday 3rd October at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.