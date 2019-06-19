Resources More Obituaries for Alan Hunt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Hunt

Notice HUNT Rev'd Alan Hunt The family of the late

Rev'd Alan Hunt would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations given to

'St Leonard's Church' and

'St Catherine's Hospice',

at this sad time.

Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Croston Park Nursing Home and also to Amanda and Carol for their care of Alan in his later years.

Thanks to all who attended the funeral and to Rev'd Steve Johnson for his kind ministrations and for the lovely service.

Thanks to all who attended the funeral and to Rev'd Steve Johnson for his kind ministrations and for the lovely service.

Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangement. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019