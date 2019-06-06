Home

Alan Hunt

Notice Condolences

Alan Hunt Notice
HUNT Peacefully in Croston Park
on 31st May 2019

Rev'd ALAN HUNT
Aged 88 years.

The very loving and much loved husband to Audrey (deceased), treasured dad of Janet & Linda,
a very special and adored grandad to Sarah, Emma, Laura & Alfie and great grandad to Harry & George, a very devoted friend to all who knew him from near and far.

'Heavenly Father we have come together in Your love.'

Funeral Service at St Leonard's Church, Walton Le Dale on Thursday 13th June at 1.30 p.m. followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Leonard's Church' or
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
11 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
