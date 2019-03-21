|
|
|
EVANS Peacefully on
Thursday 14th March 2019 in
the Royal Preston Hospital.
Alan Colin
Aged 75 years
The much loved husband of Kath.
Loving dad of June,
father in law of Shaun.
Greatly loved grandad
of Claire and Liam.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received on behalf of
The c/o
the funeral directors
N&K Harvey, 5 Balcarres Road, Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More