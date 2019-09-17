Home

CADMAN Alan Shirley and family would like to send heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and generous donations for St Catherine's Hospice.
A special thank you to everyone involved in caring for Alan in his final illness.
Also thank you to
Fr Marc Wolverson for his ministrations, and to
Andrew Noblet for his kind words of tribute to Alan at the Funeral Service.
Finally thank you to David Cowburn Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019
