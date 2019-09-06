Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:00
St James' Church
Leyland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Cadman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Cadman

Notice Condolences

Alan Cadman Notice
CADMAN Alan
(Caddy) Peacefully on 3rd September 2019 at his home, surrounded
by loved ones,
Alan,
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Shirley and much loved Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
The Funeral Service will take place at St James' Church, Leyland on Thursday 12th September at 1pm, followed by committal at
St Andrew's Church Yard, Leyland.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf
of St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel.01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.