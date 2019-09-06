|
|
|
CADMAN Alan
(Caddy) Peacefully on 3rd September 2019 at his home, surrounded
by loved ones,
Alan,
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Shirley and much loved Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
The Funeral Service will take place at St James' Church, Leyland on Thursday 12th September at 1pm, followed by committal at
St Andrew's Church Yard, Leyland.
Family flowers only please,
any donations, if desired, will be gratefully received on behalf
of St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel.01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019