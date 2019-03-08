|
|
|
BLAKE Alan Richard Peacefully at home, on Sunday
24th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Joan, loving Dad of Andrew, Helen
and Simon. Dear Father-in-law
to Karen, Phil and Kate.
Loving Grandad of Jennie,
Chris, Rosie and Sam, and
Great-Grandad of Baby Ivy.
He shall be sadly missed by all of us.
Funeral service and
committal to take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Wednesday 13th March at 3.15pm.
Mourners are invited to wear something colourful.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Alan may be forwarded to a charity of your choosing.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, 550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
