ASHURST Alan Peacefully on 13th September 2019 at The Beeches Care Home, Coppull, aged 89 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Linda, much loved father of Alison and Graham, Grandad of Dominic and Harvey, also much loved father of Stephen and Sharon and Grandad of Jake and Joel.

The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
