Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Aileen Pearson Notice
Pearson (nee Westby) Peacefully
On 8th June 2019

Aileen
Aged 84 Years

Beloved wife of Ken (deceased),
devoted mum of Lorraine & Alison,
loving nan and great nana,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.

'In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day'

Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June 2019
at 1.00 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LDTel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
