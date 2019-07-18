Home

Services
Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:15
St Wilfrid's Church
Preston
Agnes Higney

Higney On 5th July 2019, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

Agnes Helena
'Lena',
aged 87 years.

Loving and much loved wife
of the late Gerry.
Cherished mum of Jean (deceased). Proud and devoted grandma of Jemma & Kieran
and Zoe & Ryan.
Devoted great grandma to Finlay, Felicity & Rory and a
dear sister to May.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to CAFOD
c/o the funeral director.

Requiem Mass will be offered at
St Wilfrid's Church Preston on
Friday 26th July 2019 at 12:15pm followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall.
01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019
