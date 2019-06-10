|
|
|
Gavenlock (nee Barker)
Agnes Aged 88 years.
Wife of Wes (Deceased).
Dear Sister of Reg (Deceased)
and Vera, Aunt to Tony,
Margaret, David and Kathryn.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium
Thursday 13th June at 10am.
Donations, if so desired to,
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral directors.
All enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR12UQ Tel:885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2019
