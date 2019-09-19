|
Thompson Ada Margaret would like to thank all their relatives and friends for their kindness, sympathy cards and donations to 'The Fairfield Association' following our
sad loss of Ada.
Ada and Margaret felt so blessed to have such lovely people
around them.
Special thanks must go to Arnside Lodge and Laurel Bank Care Homes, also to Andrew Belshaw for a lovely and uplifting service, and Gordon and the Co-op Funeral Services for providing professional, caring and fitting funeral arrangements.
Thank you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019