The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
15:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Ada Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Ada Aged 82 years, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease Ada passed away peacefully whilst in the care of Laurel Bank Nursing Home.
A much loved and loving sister, aunt and friend to many.
Ada's Funeral Service
will take place 3.30pm on
Monday 16th September at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
No flowers please
Donations in Ada's memory can be made to The Fairfield Association
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019
