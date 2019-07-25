Home

BUTLER Ada On 13th July 2019 peacefully at Penwortham Lodge,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie and dearly loved mum of John and Graham and families.
Reunited with dear Les.
Funeral service at St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Hoole on Wednesday 31st July at 11.00am, prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 25, 2019
