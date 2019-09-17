Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
14:15
Bierton Crematorium
Wendy Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Wendy Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 2nd September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved and greatly missed;
Wife, Step-Mum, Nan and Great Nan.

Funeral Service will take place at Bierton Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 2:15 PM.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to British Heart Foundation may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 17, 2019
