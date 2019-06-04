|
|
|
Nash Violet Victoria
(Vicki) Hilary and family would like to
thank everyone who sent cards,
messages of sympathy and generous donations following their loss.
Thank you to all who were able
to attend the service and wake.
A special mention to the small
army of people who kept
an eye out for and supported
Vicki in recent years.
Also many thanks to
John Wallace, SR Dillamore
and Jake, Ryan and the team
at the Axe and Compass for
their support and kindness
during this sad time.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 4, 2019
Read More