Notice Nash Violet Victoria

(Vicki) Hilary and family would like to

thank everyone who sent cards,

messages of sympathy and generous donations following their loss.

Thank you to all who were able

to attend the service and wake.

A special mention to the small

army of people who kept

an eye out for and supported

Vicki in recent years.

Also many thanks to

John Wallace, SR Dillamore

and Jake, Ryan and the team

at the Axe and Compass for

their support and kindness

Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 4, 2019