BRANDOM Vera Eileen 6 - 10 - 18

Missing Mother

We wake up each morning to start a new day, but the pain of losing mother, never goes away. We go about the things that we have to do, and as the hours pass, we think again of you.

We want to call you and just hear your voice, then we remember that we have no choice, for you are not there, and how our hearts cry, just to see you again and tell you goodbye, to say mother we love you and always will. The day that you left us, we just didn't know that where you were going, we couldn't go. And now all our memories of you are so clear. God, how we miss you and wish that you were here, who can hear us now when we need to cry? Mother it's so hard to tell you goodbye.



Someday we know, that all will be

well and we will see you again with our stories to tell. Until then our memories of you, we keep near and we'll pass them on to those who are dear.

We miss you Mother.

Until we meet again.

Always love,

Graham & Jack

x x xx Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Oct. 1, 2019