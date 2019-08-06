|
|
|
Smith Valerie Maud
"Val" Passed away peacefully
on Thursday 25th July, aged 82. Devoted wife to Sam,
beloved Mum and cherished Nanny and Great Nan,
she will be dearly missed.
The Funeral Service is to be held
at The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in Valerie's
memory can be made to
'L & D Hospital Charity' in aid of the Helipad fund & 'The
Knolls Care Home' .
Any enquiries can be made to;-
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 6, 2019