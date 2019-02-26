Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00
Trinity Methodist Church, Leighton Buzzard
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Scott

Notice Condolences

Valerie Scott Notice
SCOTT Valerie Died peacefully on
13th February 2019,
aged 101 years.
Dear wife of Alan.
Funeral Service will take place at
Trinity Methodist Church, Leighton Buzzard on Monday 11th March 2019
at 12.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Willen Hospice
or Trinity Methodist Church
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.