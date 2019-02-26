|
|
|
SCOTT Valerie Died peacefully on
13th February 2019,
aged 101 years.
Dear wife of Alan.
Funeral Service will take place at
Trinity Methodist Church, Leighton Buzzard on Monday 11th March 2019
at 12.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Willen Hospice
or Trinity Methodist Church
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
