IRVINE Valerie Jane Mary Passed away on
Thursday 5th December 2019 , aged 77.
Beloved wife of Christopher
and mother to
Ben, Joaly, Lexi and Weezi.
Funeral Service will take place at
Bierton Crematorium on Monday
30th December 2019 at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque
payable to Macmillan Cancer
Support may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road,
Linslade, Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 17, 2019
