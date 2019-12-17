|
|
|
ROLT Trevor Dudley (Former Salesman at
Sterling Electrical in North Street,
Leighton Buzzard)
Passed away on
Thursday 5th December 2019, aged 55.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Woburn on
Monday 23rd December 2019 at
11:00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque
payable to St Mary's Church,
Woburn may be sent to Dillamore
Funeral Service, 16 Old Road,
Linslade, Leighton Buzzard,
Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone
01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 17, 2019