|
|
|
Dunn Tony Passed away peacefully
on the 28th May 2019
aged 73 years.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 11th June at 11.45am
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
At Tony's request,
please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
are for The British Legion.
Cheques can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 4, 2019
Read More