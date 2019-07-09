|
HOWIE Tom Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 15th June 2019,
aged 92 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Eileen.
He was much loved and will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Lawrence's Church,
Abbots Langley on Monday
22nd July 2019 at 1.15pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St. Lawrence Church.
Donations and Enquiries to:
MK Ginder & Sons,
51 High Street,
Abbots Langley, WD5 0AA.
Tel: 01923 269994.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 9, 2019