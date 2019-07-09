Home

POWERED BY

Services
M K Ginder Ltd t/a M K Ginder & Sons (Abbots Langley)
51 High Street
Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire WD5 0AA
01923 269994
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Howie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Howie

Notice Condolences

Tom Howie Notice
HOWIE Tom Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 15th June 2019,
aged 92 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Eileen.
He was much loved and will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Lawrence's Church,
Abbots Langley on Monday
22nd July 2019 at 1.15pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to St. Lawrence Church.
Donations and Enquiries to:
MK Ginder & Sons,
51 High Street,
Abbots Langley, WD5 0AA.
Tel: 01923 269994.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.