Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30
Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Holmes

Notice Condolences

Thomas Holmes Notice
HOLMES Thomas Frederick
`Tom` Of Willen, formerly of Leighton Buzzard passed away peacefully at home on 20th August 2019.
He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel on Monday 9th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Tom would be appreciated for Willen Hospice and may be left in the bucket at the crematorium or cheques made payable to Willen Hospice sent
c/o H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.