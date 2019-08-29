|
|
|
HOLMES Thomas Frederick
`Tom` Of Willen, formerly of Leighton Buzzard passed away peacefully at home on 20th August 2019.
He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel on Monday 9th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Tom would be appreciated for Willen Hospice and may be left in the bucket at the crematorium or cheques made payable to Willen Hospice sent
c/o H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 29, 2019